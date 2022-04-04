1 dead, 3 injured in Hartford shooting: police

Hartford Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near Bedford st. and Mather st.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a shooting on Monday that left one dead and three injured with nonlife-threatening injuries in the area of Bedford St. and Mather St., police say.

Around 7:08 p.m. officers were called to the area by Shotspotter where the shooting was believed to take place.

All of the victims were male and the incident is believed to be targeted according to police.

Multiple suspects are believed to have shot out of a car, in a dark-colored Infiniti, police say.

Police say people had to run for cover when the shooting happened.

This is the 10th homicide, which is double the amount as this time last year.