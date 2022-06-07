'I'm up for the challenge' | New Haven's new Police Chief Karl Jacobson sworn in

Rebuilding the community's trust in the police force is priority number one for Jacobson.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — For the fifth time in less than six years, the New Haven Police Department has a new police chief. Karl Jacobson said he's ready to make certain what occurred on June 19 never happens again.

The arrest of Richard Randy Cox, who was paralyzed after sustaining a severe injury to his spine while in police custody on June 19, has placed the New Haven Police Department in the national spotlight. But, Jacobson, sworn in as the department's new chief Wednesday morning, said he's in for the long haul.

"It means a lot of responsibility and it means a lot of people in a large community are counting on me and I think I'm up for the challenge," Jacobson during a one-on-one interview with FOX61.

Rebuilding the community's trust is priority number one for Jacobson.

"And you build that by giving people a voice," Jacobson said. "If we gave Mr. Cox a voice, we wouldn't have a protest Friday. Treatment with dignity. If we treated him with dignity, we wouldn't have a protest Friday."

Friday afternoon at 5:00, the NAACP is conducting a march to New Haven Police Headquarters, where the chief and Mayor Justin Elicker (D-New Haven) will be waiting

"I think it's very important," said Elicker. "I've worked very hard to engage protesters and people that want to have conversations about how to make the city better."

Elicker said there's a reason the Board of Alders unanimously confirmed Jacobson last night.

"He's someone with an open heart, a very thoughtful mind and a steady hand and that's the attribute you want to see you in a police chief," Elicker said.

But there is another challenge: staffing in a department that is roughly 100 officers short of what they are budgeted for.

"The biggest recruiting tool is your officer saying, 'hey I work there it's a nice place to work. I like it here,'" Jacobson said.

But many left when the union was without a contract for over three years. Now, the collective bargaining agreement has expired again.

Jacobson said the police department will receive a boost Wednesday night as 20 officers graduate from the academy in a ceremony at Woolsey Hall on the campus of Yale University.

Tony Terzi is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tterzi@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.