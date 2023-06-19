1 year later: Randy Cox's family reflecting on tragedy

On Juneteenth of last year, Cox was paralyzed while under the custody of the New Haven Police Department

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — It's been exactly one year since a New Haven man, Randy Cox, became paralyzed while under the custody of the New Haven Police Department. Cox was being transported in the back of a police van, handcuffed and without a seatbelt when the driver stopped short and sent him flying into the back of the van.

"I was shocked and it made me sick to my stomach," said Latoya Boomer, Cox's sister.

After the incident, the department released the body camera video, showing Cox calling for help and telling the officers he couldn't move. Cox told them he thought he broke his neck. The officers could be seen pulling Cox out of the van and placing him in a jail cell until medical help arrived. Later on, many of the officers said they mainly just thought Cox was intoxicated.

"It was ridiculous. Because, why wouldn't somebody just say, stop? Maybe we should leave him, let's wait a few minutes, let's wait for the ambulance, you know, any of that," Boomer said. "It could of took one person to say, 'Maybe we should leave him there.' Because we don't know what would have been of the injury. We don't know what more damage (they all) caused by moving him."

Today, Cox is still paralyzed from the chest down. He spends all of his time at a rehabilitation facility in West Haven, going through physical therapy. Boomer said he can now move both of his arms, but not his hands or wrists. She said Cox is able to text using his knuckle if his phone is unlocked.

"It's definitely been a roller coaster. But I'd say he's pretty much been in a good attitude the last six months," Boomer said.

Just over a week ago, the moment they had been waiting for happened. The City of New Haven agreed to settle the lawsuit the Cox family filed. The city will now pay them $30 million dollars through their insurance, and $15 million out of pocket. However, the board of alders still has to approve the funding for that money.

Boomer read a statement Cox had texted to her.

He said he, "Appreciates the police chief and the mayor for keeping their word, holding everyone accountable. he's grateful for the money, but he feels like he won't be able to enjoy it."

"He appreciates the mayor and the police chief for keeping their word, holding everyone accountable. He's grateful for the money, but he feels like he won't be able to enjoy it. He said thanks to Scott X and the NAACP and all of the attorneys involved. He's also thankful for his support system, and he knows he has a long road ahead. He says thank you to all of the news outlets for the coverage and to expose these type of situations. And that he's more excited for the Randy Cox Bill, and hopefully it doesn't happen again and others won't just stand around and watch," said Boomer, as she read her note from her brother, Randy.

The settlement is now the single-largest in the nation involving a case of police misconduct. Boomer credits the success of the lawsuit to the attorneys, which includes world-renowned civil rights attorney, Ben Crump.

"We continue to pray for Randy that he can continue to improve. We're also, on Juneteenth, it's a time of hope and optimism. And so it is my hope and optimism that as Randy Cox improves with his health and his healing, that also New Haven and Connecticut can heal from this tragedy," Ben Crump said.

Since the tragedy, the police department has made several changes. That includes but is not limited to putting seatbelts in all the transport vans, mainly using police cruisers to transport people, and training all officers on their duty to intervene if they see a fellow officer acting out of line.

As far as the internal affairs investigation goes, two of the five officers involved just lost their jobs: Officers Luis Rivera and Jocelyn Lavandier. Now, Sgt. Besty Segui and Officer Oscar Diaz will face their fate in a hearing next week. Officer Ronald Pressley retired, and cannot face that type of discipline. All five officers are facing criminal charges.

"We have the ability to be able to transform tragedy into triumph if we all work together. We need the Randy Cox Law in New Haven, we need the Randy Cox Law in Connecticut, we need the Randy Cox Law in the United States Congress, to be the law all across America," Crump said. "And everyone continue to pray for Randy Cox, he's a really good guy."

Cox's goal is to use the settlement money to either transfer to a facility that is better able to care for him or to move back home with his family, and receive around-the-clock care there.

In the meantime, his sister, Boomer, will continue to advocate on Randy's behalf.

"Hopefully it sends a message to the officers, security guards, mayors, whoever, that you just gotta do the right thing. That you can't treat someone like that and expect to still have your job." Boomer said.

Julia LeBlanc is a reporter at FOX61 News.

