Residents encouraged to clear storm drains, gutters ahead of Storm Nicole's arrival in Connecticut

Residents are asked to clear out storm drains on their street, as well as their gutters, to prevent water buildup.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Even though Tropical Storm Nicole's remnants are not approaching Connecticut until Friday evening, residents along the shoreline are being encouraged to prepare now for the storm.

Residents are asked to clear out storm drains on their street, as well as their gutters, to prevent water buildup.

The City of New Haven will have emergency crews on standby with barricades and signs if flooding on roads happens. Tree crews will also be on standby to assist with any branches down.

"We don't expect you to go in it [the storm drain], it's really to remove the leaves from the top of it, let water pass through there and into the storm drain, said New Haven's Emergency Operations Director Rick Fontana.

Eversource recommends taking in any outdoor furniture, and if you have a generator, have it ready to go in case of a power outage.

FOX61's Weather Team is on the Weather Watch as they track the storm. Nicole's remnants are set to roll in as soon as 2 p.m., but downpours will come in the early evening. Rain and winds as strong as 35-45 MPH, even 45-50 MPH for the New London area, will carry through the evening into Saturday morning. It will clear out by mid-morning Saturday.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.