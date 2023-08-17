Yale student wakes to find intruder in apartment: Officials

This is the third time a student at Yale has woken up to an intruder inside their apartment, with the other instances happening in May and June.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — Officials are investigating after a Yale University student woke up to an intruder in their apartment.

Yale police said that in this case, the student didn't report any injuries and the suspect ran away. But, it's not the first time this has happened to students either.

This latest break-in happened on July 23 at an apartment on Edgewood Avenue. Officials said just before 5:30 a.m., the student woke up to find a man in their room. There was a reported "altercation," and the man ran away. The student was not harmed, and nothing was stolen.

In May, a student was sexually assaulted at gunpoint in their Elm Street apartment, and in June, another student woke up to find a man in their apartment. They also were not hurt.

Police have not made any arrests in these cases at this time.

Students are voicing their concerns over the break-ins.

"It's really scary – being a young woman who lives in the area, it's unnerving. We live probably a quarter-mile from here," said student Olivia Bissanti. "I've seen them individually in the news, but nobody seems to be connecting them."

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said officials do not believe there's a threat to the general public, but they are encouraging everyone to keep their doors and windows locked at all times out of precaution.

