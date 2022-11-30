Portion 1-91 in North Haven closed due to vehicle fire

North Haven Fire Department says the person involved has serious injuries.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — 1-91 Northbound in North Haven is closed between Exits 13 and 11 because of a vehicle fire.

The Department of Transportation says the highway is congested between Exits 10 and 12 which is a stretch of about 2.4 miles. This was first reported at 8:53 p.m.

Several Units from the North Haven Fire Department are on the scene as well. They report it's an electric car on fire and the person involved has serious injuries.

North Haven fire says to expect delays for several hours and to seek alternate routes.

Several units on scene of a motor vehicle accident I-91N in the area of Exit 11 with serious injuries. One electric car involved and on fire. Expect delays for several hours, seek alternate route. Posted by North Haven Fire Department on Wednesday, November 30, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

