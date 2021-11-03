Head-on crash in Wallinford kills 2 drivers

The crash happened on Route 68 just west of North Farms Road.

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A man from Wallingford and a woman from Meriden were killed after a head-on collision Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. on Barnes Road (Route 68) just west of North Farms Road in Wallingford.

Police said a Subaru Forester driven by 83-year-old Prabhudas Patel was heading east on Route 68 when it collided with a Hyundai Tuscon, driven by 46-year-old Stephanie Napolitano.

Both Patel and Napolitano were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

It's unknown what caused the crash at this time.

If anyone has information regarding the crash they're asked to call Wallingford police at 203-294-2819.

