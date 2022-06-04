Man injured, another at large after altercation at Waterbury restaurant

WATERBURY, Conn. — A man was injured after an altercation escalated at a Waterbury restaurant overnight Saturday, according to police.
Officers responded to a complaint of an assault at La Cuencanita Restaurant & Bar around 2:15 a.m.
Responding officers found a 27-year-old man with a laceration to his left arm, police said.
The victim was reportedly involved in an altercation with another man who left the area, according to police.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition.
This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is requested to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or our Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.
