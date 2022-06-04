Man injured, another at large after altercation at Waterbury restaurant

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is in stable condition.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A man was injured after an altercation escalated at a Waterbury restaurant overnight Saturday, according to police.

Officers responded to a complaint of an assault at La Cuencanita Restaurant & Bar around 2:15 a.m.

Responding officers found a 27-year-old man with a laceration to his left arm, police said.

The victim was reportedly involved in an altercation with another man who left the area, according to police.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is requested to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or our Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

