Police investigate fatal crash into fence in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police and fire crews are responding to a fatal car crash in the area of Cooke St. and Perkins Ave. early Saturday morning, according to officials.

Fire crews originally responded to a report of a structure fire when they found that a car had gone through a fence, the city's Deputy Fire Chief confirmed to FOX61 over the phone. The person was still in the car when crews arrived around 5:30 a.m.

The scene remains active at this time.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call Waterbury police at (203) 346-3975.

This is a developing story.

