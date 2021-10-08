New Haven officials to canvas city to ensure businesses comply with indoor mask mandate

Officials said some businesses still refuse to comply with the city's indoor mask mandate which went into effect on August 9.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and Health Director Maritza Bond will be out in the Elm City this afternoon making sure businesses are complying with the indoor mask mandate.

The canvassing effort comes after an announcement last week by Elicker and Bond, stating the city would be transitioning into "enforcement mode" when it comes to the mandate.

Bond said businesses were provided education and resources regarding the mandate for three weeks.

"We will not tolerate individuals that disregard the lives of the larger population that we serve," she said.

Enforcement would be in tiers. First, Bond said businesses would be issued a verbal warning. As of last week, about 28 verbal warnings have been issued in the last three weeks across various businesses.

The next tier, said Bond, would be written warnings, which two have been issued so far.

The third tier of enforcement would be shutting down the establishment. During the 'first wave' of the pandemic, 13 establishments were shut down that did not comply with COVID-19 mandates initially put in place by the city and the governor, according to Bond.

Also added, beginning last week, would be a $100 fine implemented for each infraction. Elicker said that if they enter a business and multiple people are not wearing masks, businesses could be charged more than $100.

"The small percentage of individuals who do not comply will have to adhere to the protocols we have in place," said Bond.

"Our goal is to support to support businesses who have complied," said Elicker. He said that initially, they were hoping businesses would comply so they didn't have to enforce the mandate, but that it's "not happening" despite three weeks of going around and assisting bus

"So, unfortunately, we're going to start to ratchet things up a bit," concluded Elicker.

New Haven's mask mandate went into effect on August 9.

