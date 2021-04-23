One person rescued from New Haven fire

When firefighters arrived at the home on Norton Parkway, they found heavy fire coming from the third floor.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven firefighters battled flames at a home overnight.

When firefighters arrived at the home on Norton Parkway, they found heavy fire coming from the third floor.

According to the department's Twitter, one person was rescued from the building.

Their condition is not known at this time.

This is a developing story.

