Neighbors rescue New Haven family from house fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven family is displaced just days before Christmas after their house caught fire early Wednesday.

The fire happened on Howard Avenue near Third Street. New Haven fire crews called to the scene around 12:30 in the morning for a house on fire.

They said initially they were told there was someone trapped on the second floor, but when they arrived, the two adults and one child inside had already gotten out with the help of some fast-acting neighbors.

The two adults were taken to the hospital with minor smoke inhalation, but they are expected to be OK.

Neighbors told FOX61 News they couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw this house going up in flames. They said the family that lives in this home has lived here for at least 20 years and is loved by the whole block.

Neighbor Andre Wilson is to credit for rescuing the family before firefighters even arrived. He said he and a few others saw the house burning and jumped into action.

“We all ran over there and just started busting out the back windows because we could hear them yelling from the window, so we busted out the back windows, pull the lady out first out of the front window and the back window was her husband,” Wilson said. “He was at that window but three of us had to like get up there and yank the whole window out, get him out, and the house just started exploding.”

According to the firefighters, they believe the fire started on the first floor and spread to the second, but the damage was contained to the front of the house.

Wilson said he knows the family well and was happy he could get them to safety.



“I’ve lived here for years, I know who they are, that’s my friends' grandparents, I wasn’t even thinking it was dangerous it was 'just get over there and get them out',” Wilson said. “We could hear them screaming and we won’t leave people in a burning house screaming if we can help.”

The American Red Cross was brought in to help the family as they get back on their feet.

The New Haven Fire Marshal said the house likely can be saved since the fire was mostly in the front of the house, but it will need extensive repairs and renovations.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but investigators with NHPD, NHFD, and state police are still working to find it.

