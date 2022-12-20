Families impacted by gun violence gather in Christmas celebration

Mothers United Against Violence hosted the event to show support for the families during what can be a difficult time of year.

HARTFORD, Conn. — 2022 has been a particularly difficult year in Hartford. The city has had the most homicides in decades.

Many times when families lose a loved one, the group Mothers United Against Violence will hold a vigil for them but the support, and the need for it, doesn’t end there.

Monday evening they hosted a Christmas celebration for the families, all about bringing smiles to their faces for the holidays.

"Joy, happy times. All the time we assemble, it’s always behind always bad vibes, but today is a good day," said Rev. Henry Brown of MUAV.

A celebration with dinner, presents and even getting to see Santa. The goal was to show support for families impacted by gun violence during what can be a difficult time of year.

"It means a lot because a lot of time during Christmas time sometimes you get sad and you want to be by yourself but it’s good to be around other mothers that have lost a loved one and lost their children and it gives you hope," said Janice Hill of Hartford.

Allowing them to put their grief aside for a moment and celebrate the holidays among people who understand.

"If you want to talk, talk. If you want to cry, cry. If you want to pray, pray. We do those types of things," said Yvette Jackson of Glastonbury.

"We’ve been through it we know what you’re going through we wouldn’t want you to do it by yourself so come on and join us," said Carmen Rodriguez of Hartford.

It has been a challenging year for the city but Monday evening was all about looking forward with faith.

"This is what goes on in our community. It’s not just the shootings that you hear about," said Cordell Leighton James of Hartford. "There is love and genuine compassion throughout this room," he said.

The true meaning of the season.

"Fun, joy and love. That’s what Christmas is all about," Hill said.

