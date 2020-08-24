New Haven police make arrests in drag racing crackdown

Most of enforcement was conducted when racers gathered near a Sargent Drive gas station

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police made a number of arrests and issued tickets during a crackdown on drag racing this weekend.

Police said in a press release, "The enforcement was aimed at those motor vehicle operators and participants who engage in street racing, reckless driving, and illegal obstruction of city streets."

Enforcement efforts, started at sunset and went into the overnight on Saturday. Officers monitored areas where where drag racing has been reported or known to occur. Law enforcement personnel shut down motor vehicle traffic and took enforcement action whenever racing started.

Assistant Chief of Operations Renee Dominguez said, “Our efforts are in response to citizen complaints and public safety concerns for other motorists, pedestrian spectators, and the drag racers themselves. This weekend’s enforcement resulted in no reported injuries to the motoring public, racers, or our officers.”

One resident emailed police to say, “But when you can’t have a conversation on the side porch in the afternoon because of the frequent roar of loud cycles and cars, and then the weekend late night noise that disrupts the peace and quiet of the area, we believe it is our obligation not to surrender our streets.”

Most of enforcement was conducted when racers gathered near a Sargent Drive gas station; on a portion of Ella Grasso Boulevard in the Hill section of New Haven; and near Fort Hale Park.

Police said, "Whenever possible, officers made arrests by issuing misdemeanor summonses rather than by making custodial arrests."

This weekend’s enforcement resulted in the following:

16 misdemeanor summonses.

18 infraction tickets.

Nine vehicles towed.

Two custodial arrests.

One arrest warrant served.

Five drug arrests.