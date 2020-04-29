New Haven Police practices in question after man dies in custody

“I have a lot of concerns about what happen with my son that night “ said Mirrellez C. Elliott, Wilson’s mother. “He was a hard-working man. He was family oriented.”

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The family of a New Haven man, who died while in New Haven Police custody on April 15, believes police were aware of his mental health issues and might’ve been able to prevent his death.

31-year-old De’Sohn Wilson was arrested by New Haven Police a couple of weeks ago after an alleged assault. But, he died while in lock up at the police department.

“I have a lot of concerns about what happen with my son that night “ said Mirrellez C. Elliott, Wilson’s mother. “He was a hard-working man. He was family oriented.”

She said her son’s nickname was cheese because he was always smiling.

But, sometime during the 45 minutes he was in lock up, there were no more smiles.

“Right now, there’s a question about the time, about the security, of that person that was locked up in that facility, whether he hung himself or not,” said Rev. John Lewis of the New Haven Clergy Association.

New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes tells FOX61 the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determines the manner of Wilson’s death was suicide.

The cause is still pending.

“If there’s footage, that shows the actual process of what happened, then the question is why wasn’t there a watch,” said Lewis, in reference to a mental health watch.

Reyes also said he invites the family to meet with him and investigators to watch any body camera footage and video from the lock up.

“Chief Reyes has reached out to the family and has offered his full cooperation,” said Rev. Esau Greene, the family spokesperson.

The family has retained the services of renowned civil rights attorney Sanford Rubenstein, from New York, and New Haven lawyer Jerald Barber.

Wilson’s six-year-old son, also named De’Sohn, is still not aware of his death.

“We don’t know how to explain that one day here, gone the next. I mean, this is something that we will because obviously he’s gonna want to know where is my dad,” said Elliott.