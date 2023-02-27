New Haven prepares for snow storm

Emergency officials are expecting the first plowable snow of the season.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — While parts of northern Connecticut have had plowable snow so far this season...for those who live in the southern half of the state, this upcoming storm is their first. That includes the city of New Haven.

"Our highest priority is public safety," said Rick Fontana, the Director of Emergency Operations for New Haven.

Fontana and his team at the Emergency Operations Center have been prepping for this storm for a few days now. Public works crews started to pre-treat the roadways over the weekend. On Monday night, they'll be out in full force leading up to the morning.

Right now, Fontana is calculating the snow totals. He's expecting about six inches to come down near their operations center on Orange Street. Other parts of the city may see more or less snow.

"We'll look at snow amounts, hour by hour. Knowing what we'll need for staff. knowing what we'll need for the product on the ground," Fontana said.

Given that information, Fontana said they know exactly what to do.

"That tells me that we've got to have at least 40 trucks on the road. So, that will be our big class eight trucks, we'll bring in our outside contractors," Fontana said.

But they can't do it alone, they need help from the public, too.

"A first snow storm creates issues because people forget. So we want to remind you how to drive and it's critical. Make sure that you leave a little bit early to where you're going. If you don't have to drive, don't drive," Fontana said.

Plus, Fontana said people should be doing what they can to prepare.

On Monday, many people showed up at Goody's Hardware & Paint store in East Haven to stock up.

"My most common items are the shovels. We have a couple thousand shovels in stock. Didn't sell too many this year, but, we're selling a ton today," said David Katz, the owner of Goody's.

Goody's has been around for 90 years. Katz said this winter has been one for the books.

"It's been a little slow for ice melt sales this winter because it's been so warm," Katz said.

And he certainly doesn't mind this boost in business

"Started yesterday morning. Some residential people came in, starting to almost panic, like oh my god we're getting snow," Katz said.

There's no need to panic, but people should certainly prepare.

"Make sure you have a shovel, make sure you have gas in your car so if you get stuck, you have enough gas, the snow blower, start it. make sure you have enough gas in it and that it does start," Katz said.

For those who will be utilizing that new gear and shoveling snow, Fontana wants people to keep in mind, that it will be heavy and wet.

"For those people who haven't shoveled snow this year, somebody gets out there shoveling the heavy snow, now good for the heart, either," Fontana said.

There will be a parking ban in effect for the city of New Haven. It'll start at 11 p.m. on Monday night, and last through 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The parking ban applies to downtown New Haven and any emergency routes. Those routes include Grove St., South Frontage Rd., State St., and Howe St.

There are some alternatives to parking, including at a select few parking garages.

Mayor Justin Elicker said people can park overnight on Monday for $3 at the following parking garages starting at 7 p.m.: Temple St., Crown St., State St., and Granite Square.

People can also park at schools, where there are certain spots that have been designated for parking during show emergencies.

