Special election for 3 state lawmaker seats set for Tuesday

The polls in Hartford, Middletown, Stamford and West Hartford will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters are urged to exercise caution amid the anticipated snowstorm.

HARTFORD, Conn — The special election to fill three empty state representative seats across four municipalities is set to take place on an anticipated snowy Tuesday.

Seats in the 6th, 100th, and 148th House districts – which include voters in Hartford, Middletown, Stamford and West Hartford – will be voted on by residents, despite the forecasted winter storm that could dump up to 8 inches of snow in parts of the state.

“Special elections are just as important as any November election,” Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas said in a statement Monday. “The individuals who will be elected tomorrow will represent you for nearly two years on issues critical to the future of our state. Be sure to vote and make your voice heard.”

The election will fill the seats left vacant by Edwin Vargas (Hartford, West Hartford), Daniel Fox (Stamford) and Quentin “Q” Williams (Middletown).

Vargas and Fox stepped down from their seats before the new legislative session began last month. Both did not provide specifics as to the reason for their resignation, other than Vargas saying he will be seeking “new opportunities.”

Williams was killed in a wrong-way crash on Route 9 on his way home from the governor’s inauguration ball in early January.

For the 6th district, the candidates on the ballot are James “Jimmy” Sanchez (D) and petitioning candidate Jason Diaz.

In the 100th district, the candidates are Kai Juanna Belton (D/Working Families Party) and Deborah Kleckowski (R).

In the 148th district, the candidates on the ballot are Anabel Figueroa (D) and Olga Anastos (R).

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Voters are urged to exercise caution when traveling to the polls amid the forecasted snowstorm.

