Shootings kills one, injures five in New Haven

The shooting happened in The Hill neighborhood

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police said one person is dead following a shooting late Saturday night.

The shooting happened on Rossette Street in the areas of Hulbert Street and Wilson Street.

Four people were taken to the hospital by an ambulance while two others were taken by private car. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other victims are currently in stable condition, police said.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

Major Crimes Detectives and Bureau of Identification investigators are investigating.