Biden in CT: President to give keynote address at US Coast Guard Academy graduation

Biden last addressed a graduating class at the Academy as vice-president in 2013.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — President Joe Biden will be delivering the keynote commencement address this morning to the Coast Guard Academy in New London.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. and will not be opened to the public.

Despite Connecticut lifting COVID-19 restrictions today, crowd size will be limited and mask-wearing will be required. The event will be available for viewing on the FOX61 News app or at: https://uscga.live/commencement2021

“We are honored to host the Commander-in-Chief as we celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2021, the future leaders of the U.S. Coast Guard,” said Academy Superintendent Rear Adm. Bill Kelly. “It will be a memorable event for our community, as well as a great opportunity to showcase the Academy and the city of New London on a national stage.”

This is the president's first time to Connecticut since winning the election in November, but it isn't his first time to the Coast Guard Academy. Biden addressed a graduating class at the Academy while serving as vice president in 2013.

“It's exciting the city very used to hosting the President of the United States generally the President comes every four years,” said Mayor Michael Passero. "Both our police chief and our fire chief were here for years ago when the last president came to the graduation so they’re used to it. We work with the Secret Service."

As New London continues preparing for graduation, police say several parking restrictions will be in effect beginning at 5 a.m. today.

According to Captain Brian Wright, restrictions will remain in effect until later in the day, as New London Police see fit.

Presidents speaking at the Coast Guard Academy's graduation have gone back several decades.

President John F. Kennedy accepted an invitation to speak in May 1964. He would have been the first president to speak at commencement, but he was killed in November 1963.

President Lyndon Johnson spoke in his place. Previously, other presidents, such as Harry Truman, had delivered addresses on campus but not at graduation.

President Richard Nixon, who gave very few commencement speeches, did not speak at the Coast Guard Academy graduation. Presidents Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter did not speak either.

President Ronald Reagan spoke to graduates in 1988. His successor, George H.W. Bush spoke in 1989.

President Bill Clinton spoke to the classes of 1996 and 2000.

President George W. Bush spoke at the commencement in 2003 and 2007.

President Barack Obama spoke in 2011 and 2015.

The last president to speak at graduation was Donald Trump in 2017.

