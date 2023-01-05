Victim robbed at knifepoint after lured into East Lyme apartment: Police

Police said the victim was lured into the apartment with the promise of sexual favors before they were robbed.

EAST LYME, Conn. — Two people are facing charges after police said they lured a person into a home and instead robbed the victim at knifepoint.

East Lyme police said the incident happened in April at an East Lyme residence on Boston Post Road.

According to officials, 32-year-old Maria Page and her boyfriend at the time, 29-year-old TJ Trakas of Norwich, lured the victim into Page's apartment with the promise of sexual favors.

Instead, the victim was robbed at knifepoint. No details were given if the victim suffered injuries.

Police served Page with an arrest warrant on April 29, and Norwich police took Trakas into custody without incident before turning him over to East Lyme officials.

Page was charged with first-degree robbery, making a false statement, conspiracy, second-degree threatening, second-degree reckless endangerment, soliciting sexual conduct, and first-degree unlawful restraint. Page was held on a $50,000 bond.

Trakas was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, second-degree threatening, second-degree reckless endangerment, and first-degree unlawful restraint.

Trakas was later released on a $50,000 bond.

