New London police seek to recognize good Samaritans assisting rescues on fiery Groton bridge

Two others helped the off-duty officer, and now police hope to find them and officially thank them for their help.

The New London Police Department has put out a call to find the good Samaritans who helped an off-duty police officer rescue passengers from a crash and massive truck fire on the Gold Star Memorial Bridge on Friday.

Two people helped New London Police Lt. Cornelius Rogers, who was off-duty, rescue passengers trapped in the car moments after a collision with a fuel tank truck on the bridge.

Now police hope to find whoever helped Rogers and officially thank them for their lifesaving efforts.

“Without them, I wouldn't have been able to drag this gentleman almost 200 yards away from the vehicle as it was about to be engulfed in flames, so they should be also recognized," Rogers told FOX61 on Friday. "Only difference between me and those two gentlemen is I wear a badge in a uniform.”

"The selfless and heroic acts by the involved individuals to rescue an injured person from a vehicle was [sic] remarkable," New London police said in a statement

The intense fire on the bridge ultimately took the life of Wallace Fauquet III, who was driving the tanker truck. His family remembers him as a hard-working man who would lend a hand to anyone who needed help.

The Gold Star Bridge carries both sides of Interstate 95; the southbound side was closed for several hours Friday, with lanes slowly opening up into the weekend. CT DOT has since reopened all four lanes, but the pedestrian crossing, shoulder, and acceleration lane will remain closed for the time being.

