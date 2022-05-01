3 firefighters slightly injured in New London fire

There were no other injuries reported.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Three firefighters were slightly injured Saturday fighting a fire on Fuller Street.

According to a post on Facebook, Local 1522 said crews were called out for a fire in two homes at 65 Fuller Street. When crews arrived, they called in a second alarm. The union said three firefighters were taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital to be evaluated for burns. They returned to duty later in the day. There were no other injuries reported.

