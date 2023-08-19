Single-engine plane makes emergency landing near Route 12 in Preston

PRESTON, Connecticut — A single-engine plane was forced to make an emergency landing in an area near Route 12 in Preston on Saturday evening.
Connecticut State Police said that Troop E - Montville was advised at 5:58 p.m. that a single-engine plane had made an emergency landing in an area adjacent to RT 12 in Preston.
The Groton/New London Airport Tower has been advised of the incident as well as the Connecticut Airport Authority.
No injuries have been reported.
