Driver charged in Stonington crash that injured police officer

STONINGTON, Conn. — A driver was charged in the crash that injured a Stonington police sergeant Monday.

David MacCraken, 52, was charged with reckless driving, operating with a suspended license, passing in a no-passing zone, and failure to drive on the right. He was released on a $10,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on March 1.

Sergeant Mario Ritacco, 50, suffered serious injuries Monday when the red Toyota Solara being driven by MacCraken hit Ritacco's SUV and it then hit the sergeant. Ritacco was taken but helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital.

On Tuesday, Stonington Police deputy chief Todd Olson that Sergeant Mario Ritacco, is "stable and looking positive."

Stonington dispatchers received several calls in the minutes preceding the crash about a red Toyota convertible driving erratically. Police said the Toyota was being driven on Route 184 at a high rate of speed, passing vehicles in the left-hand lane. Police said MacCraken had a suspended license

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

