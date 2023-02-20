Officer injured after police vehicle struck in Stonington: Officials

Multiple ambulances and two Life Star helicopters were called to the scene, officials reported.

STONINGTON, Conn. — A police officer was reportedly injured after a police vehicle was struck Monday morning in Stonington, police said.

The incident happened on Route 184 at Taugwonk Road. Officials said Route 184 in the area is closed as the accident reconstruction team has responded.

Officials said multiple ambulances and two Life Star helicopters were reportedly called to the scene.

At this time, the extent of the injuries is not known, and it's unknown what lead up to the incident.

This is a developing story.

