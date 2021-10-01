Neighbors have high hopes for the newest Hartford Public Library branch

Park Street Library at the Lyric opens Saturday to the public.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Three decades in the making, two years in construction, and a community's hustle and commitment to finally open Park Street Library at the Lyric branch.

"Finally, we got what my community is looking for and what my community needed," passionately explained State Representative Minnie Gonzalez.

The Park Street Library is the largest Hartford Public Library branch at 13,000 square feet.

Gonzalez said it's truly a victory for the community, especially the Frog Hollow neighborhood.

"A large percentage of our neighborhood doesn't have access to a car or doesn't utilize cars, so we have a very walkable neighborhood," said Arron Gill, Chair of the Frog Hollow Neighborhood Revitalization Zone.

Gill said the area is challenged in certain areas, so having access to resources within the library will be beneficial.

"Neighbors of mine will come here, not for just books, online access, for printing, but also things like English is a second language and other educational courses, including access to jobs," Gill added.

There will also be activities, community programs, and events for children.

"We also know that culturally this is important," explained Anna Alfaro with Hartford Public Library. " So we hope to have cultural events here as well and be able to carry on that legacy of so many and into new generations."

Hartford Public Library officials explained that the branch would also have an extensive collection of Spanish language materials and specific tools and resources to meet a growing need in the community. Such as programs serving and catering to families who have children with disabilities.

The location holds a lot of significance because it stands in the same place as the historic Lyric Theater, which was a part of the Frog Hollow Neighborhood for more than a century.

Hartford Public Library will be hosting a community day of events on Saturday for the grand opening of the new branch library on Park Street. Events kick off at 10 am.

