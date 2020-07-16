Questions remain 5 years after Middletown resident Nina Coe went missing

Police have said they believe foul play may have been involved, but there have been no arrests or new leads over the years.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — July 16th marks five years since Middletown resident Nina Coe went missing, and family members still have questions.

Since her disappearance in 2015, family and friends usually host a vigil at the South Green to bring attention to her case. However, due to COVID-19, the family will not be holding one this year.

The family still urges the public to come forward if there is any information connected to Coe's disappearance.

A couple weeks after she vanished, Coe's former boyfriend was charged with violating a restraining order.

Coe had filed a restraining order against 55-year-old Gregory Erhardt on June 16, 2016, about a month before she disappeared. In the restraining order application, Coe called Erhardt hurtful, physical, and said he told her to lock the door so no one kills her.

Police had said Erhardt contacted Coe with more than 40 text messages between July 9 and July 16, around the time she disappeared.

Erhardt was later arrested and charged with violating a restraining order.

Police said he violated the restraining order on or about July 15, the same day Coe was last heard from.

Foul play may have been involved in Coe's disappearance, police have said, but they have not made any arrests, nor have they gotten new leads.

In 2016 Governor Malloy signed a $20,000 reward to anyone providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person found guilty of a crime committed against Coe.