Multi-skilled journalist & anchor Nkwa Asonye Jr. joins FOX61 News

HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61/CW20 today announced the hiring of Nkwa Asonye, Jr. as a multi-skilled journalist and sports anchor. He will cover news and sports stories across Connecticut and will serve as a sports anchor on FOX61 newscasts.

Asonye is co-host and producer of Award Tour: The Podcast, which dissects the intersection of race, culture, and sports. He has served as play-by-play and color commentator for St. John’s University, New York Institute of Technology, and the Atlantic 10 Digital Network, covering basketball, baseball, volleyball, and softball. He has also worked as on-air talent and producer at WGBB Radio in Merrick, NY and WFED Radio in Washington, DC.

“We are excited to have Nkwa join the FOX61 News,” said Liz Grey Godbout, vice president of news for FOX61/CW20. “His experience and energy will be a great addition to our team.”

Asonye has an extensive background in secondary education, as an admissions associate and assistant coach at the Stony Brook School in Stony Brook, NY, and as a basketball coach at Lawrence Woodmere Academy in Woodmere, NY.

“I am humbled and excited to join the FOX61 News team. Connecticut has such a rich sports tradition from youth and high school sports all the way to the pros, and I truly look forward to sharing those stories with our audience!”

Asonye begins his new position at FOX61 on Tuesday, June 1.