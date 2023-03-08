Non-profit charity provides free eye care for children in Connecticut

Vision To Learn has provided more than 9,000 children statewide with eye care, including 2,800 with glasses, at no cost to the child or their family.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARTFORD, Conn. — Vision To Learn, founded in 2012 by Austin Beutner, is a non-profit charity that helps children in over 750 low-income communities throughout 15 states receive eye care at no cost.

According to the organization, Vision To Learn has provided more than 9,000 children in Connecticut statewide with eye care, including 2,800 with glasses, at no cost to the child or their family.

Multiple school districts in Connecticut also work with Vision To Learn to help students receive glasses and eye care.

Many local organizations partner with the charity throughout the state, including a variety of Boys & Girls Clubs in Connecticut, Hartford Public Library, New Haven Reads, Waterbury Bridge to Success, and The Connecticut Sun Foundation.

Hartford Public Library locations host Vision To Learn eye exam appointments during the summer months.

This Thursday, Vision To Learn, the Connecticut Sun, and Hartford Public Library joined children at the Albany Branch to recognize the large impact the program has had on the state after just 18 months.

35 children at the Albany Branch were provided with eye exams and 22 with eyeglasses, all for free.

About 90% of kids served by Vision To Learn live in poverty and about 85% are Black and Latino, said the charity. Vision To Learn has provided over 2 million children with eye care all at no cost.

For more information on Vision To Learn, please visit www.visiontolearn.org

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.