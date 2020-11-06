Man found dead of gunshot wounds in Norwich

The man was shot multiple times in his home

NORWICH, Conn. — Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot multiple times in his home Wednesday.

Around 1:45 p.m., police were called to a home on Laurel Hill Avenue, for a reported unresponsive man at that location.

A 52 year old male was found deceased inside the home. Police said the man had been shot multiple times while inside his apartment some time in the early morning hours of Wednesday. Police said the man is believed to have been targeted. They are still trying to identify a suspect.

Police are investigating this incident as a homicide. They said the name of the victim is not being released until the family of the deceased can be located and notified.

The Norwich Police Department is asking that anyone having information in regard to this incident to please contact the Norwich Police Tip Line or the Norwich Detective Division.

Norwich Police Anonymous Tip Line: 860-886-5561 Ext. 4