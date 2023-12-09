Norwich superintendent place on administrative leave pending investigation

The Board has appointed Susan Lessard, principal of Stanton Elementary, as acting superintendent of schools during the investigation.

NORWICH, Conn. — Editors Note: The video above previously aired on September 12, 2023.

The Norwich superintendent Kristen Stringfellow was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into improper conduct on Monday.

The Board announced that it has appointed Susan Lessard, principal of Stanton Elementary, as acting superintendent of schools during the investigation.

This comes after students, teachers, and parents held a rally at a Board of Education meeting last week and another rally on Monday night.

According to a release by the Connecticut Education Association, a climate survey found that 96% of teachers fear retaliation from the district's superintendent if they speak up, and more than half, 160 teachers, have left the district since June 2022.

