Oklahoma: Woman on lawn mower hit by plane

A pilot successfully landed the plane but the pilot saw 27-year-old Samantha Hayes on a lawn mower and attempted to stop, according to the report.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BROKEN BOW, Oklahoma — According to a fatality report, a woman on a lawn mower was hit by a plane at a Broken Bow airport on Friday, Sept. 29.

A pilot landed the plane but not before he saw 27-year-old Samantha Hayes on a lawn mower and attempted to stop, the report states. The pilot tried to pull the plane up in order to avoid hitting her but despite the efforts, the wings hit Hayes.

Hayes was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details were released.

5NEWS will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device