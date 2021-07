At least two others were taken to the hospital.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police in Hartford say they are investigating a crash that killed one person on Sunday afternoon.

The deadly collision happened shortly before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Main Street and Cleveland Avenue in the city's North End. Three vehicles were involved.

Hartford Police are investigating a fatal crash at Main St. and Cleveland Ave. pic.twitter.com/ev2WoalX8o — Gaby Molina (@M_GabrielaMo) July 18, 2021

Fire officials say that three people were transported to the hospital; it's unknown if the person killed was one of the three transported.