New England Black Wolves, FOX61 honor military, first responders at Hometown Heroes Night

Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to the game to donate

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Military personnel and first responders will be honored at Saturday night's New England Black Wolves game at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Hometown Heroes Night is a chance for fans to support and honor those individuals who serve the country and community.

The pack will be welcoming the Rochester Knighthawks for the game, scheduled for 7 p.m.

Army veteran and FOX61 Graphic Designer Boris Shaw will serve as the guest of the game, and FOX61 Meteorologist Rachel Piscitelli will provide an in-game weather segment. The New England Black Wolves’ Community Spotlight for the night is the Three Rivers Community College Veterans’ Organization. The organization will receive half of the 50/50 raffle proceeds of the evening.

The team is also asking fans attending to bring non-perishable food items to donate to help fight hunger in the community.

“We are looking forward to Hometown Heroes Night and joining the Black Wolves in saluting our military personnel and first responders," said Jon Hitchcock, Vice President and General Manager of FOX61 and CW20. “These men and women have given their all on behalf of our country and communities and are deserving of recognition of their extraordinary service."

“This game is an opportunity for us to honor the heroes among us who serve our country and our community. We appreciate our partnership with FOX61, which helps us further highlight and support these amazing individuals,” said Black Wolves Vice President Amber Cox.

Military personnel and first responders with proper ID can enjoy an exclusive offer – a $16-dollar ticket that includes a $5 concession voucher – by purchasing tickets at the box office on game night. Call 844-LAX-WOLF for more information.