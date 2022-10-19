FOX61 partners with Impact Teen Drivers to hold student PSA contest

Workshops for students will be held at University of New Haven and University of Hartford in early November.

HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 and Impact Teen Driving are partnering together on a contest to create the best public service announcement to combat distracted driving in youth.

Students will be eligible to win up to $10,000 for their school.

Two workshops will be held in early November to help students write and produce their PSA. This contest is sponsored by NJM Insurance.

According to Impact, studies show around 4,000 teens die in car crashes every year and 75% of them do not involve drugs or alcohol. Thousands more are injured. Causes include speed, putting on makeup, eating/drinking, using the audio in the car, conversations and using mobile devices.

For information contact: Maria Naeem, Wilton High School, CT High School Liaison at naeemm@wiltonps.org

Fri. November 4th (9 a.m. -1 p.m.)

Offering six 30-minute sessions over the course of the day

University of Hartford / Wilde Auditorium located at the Harry Jack Gray Center

200 Bloomfield Ave. West Hartford, CT 06117

Contact: Jack Banks, Director, School of Communications and Cinema Program at 860-768-5277 and jbanks@hartford.edu

Sat. November 5th (10 a.m. - 12 p.m.)

University of New Haven / Maxcy Hall, Room 103

300 Boston Post Road, West Haven, CT 06516

Contact: Nicki Chavoya, Practitioner-in-Residence, School of Communications at 203-479-4517 and nchavoya@newhaven.edu

