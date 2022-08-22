2 injured after SUV crashes into Newington building

Police said the SUV was driving southbound when it drove off the road and crashed into the building.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Two people are recovering after their SUV crashed into a Newington business late Sunday night, police said.

The crash happened just before midnight on the Berlin Turnpike (Route 5/15).

Police said the SUV was driving southbound on the road when they drove off the road by the intersection with Kitts Lane, and crashed into the FloorsNow! building.

Inside the SUV was an adult man as the driver and an adult woman as the passenger. Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The crash only involved one car, according to police, and no other injuries were reported.

Newington's building officials evaluated the building after the crash, and it was cleared as structurally sound.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call Sgt. Matthew D'Esposito at 860-594-6212.

--

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.