FOX61 Student News: Racing during COVID

CROMWELL, Conn. — Story by Brooke Berndt, Cromwell High School

Each week a screaming crowd, anxious drivers, and pacing crew members work for that big win at the racetrack. The dangerous sport of racing has evolved for centuries. Roughly over 125 years ago starting in 1895. Racers and the individuals that are part of the crew, spend hours working on bettering their cars and working up to a first place finish.

This year has been a tough year due to Covid 19. For one thing, there is no fan interaction which is a huge part of racing. Second, if you do get into victory lane you can’t have your family there with you which is a big celebration, which makes it very hard.

Tracks are suffering because they are only allowed 25% capacity for most of the year. That made it a lot harder. Wearing masks in spots where you are not used to wearing masks.

It changed everything about racing.