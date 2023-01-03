Over $20,000 recovered in cryptocurrency scam: State Police

Investigators determined that the suspects reside outside of the United States, and no arrest is anticipated.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Connecticut State Police seized around $23,000 after a Milford resident was scammed into depositing money into a series of Bitcoin ATMs.

On Sept. 2, 2022, the state police's Statewide Organized Crime Investigative Task Force (SOCITF) learned of a complaint regarding larceny by false pretenses, which resulted in a loss of $41,150.

SOCITF assumed the investigation and traced the funds to two major cryptocurrency exchanges in the United States and the Cayman Islands.

A portion of the Bitcoin was recovered from two exchanges by the SOCITF investigators, who also determined that the suspects reside outside of the U.S. No arrest is anticipated.

The $23,000 was returned to the victim on Friday.

Scams involving cryptocurrency are on the rise and are becoming increasingly sophisticated. While it is possible for law enforcement to investigate these cases and possibly make a recovery, time is of the essence.

If you believe that you are the victim of a scam, make a report to your local police department or local State Police troop as soon as possible and file a complaint with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, at www.consumerfinance.gov

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.