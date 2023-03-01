Funeral services underway for fallen North Haven firefighter

Wirtz's funeral is at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. It will be held at Saint Barnabas Church, Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at 44 Washington Avenue in North Haven.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — The 22-year veteran North Haven firefighter who died last week will be laid to rest Tuesday following calling hours where hundreds of community members and firefighters gathered to pay their respects to the fallen firefighter.

Matthias Wirtz, 46, lost his life after sustaining serious injuries from battling a house fire on Quinnipiac Ave in North Haven on Dec. 26. Wirtz collapsed while outside of the building and was taken to the hospital. He was pronounced dead at Yale New Haven Hospital later that day.

Wirtz's funeral is at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. It will be held at Saint Barnabas Church, Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at 44 Washington Avenue in North Haven. He will be honored with the Line of Duty Death Funeral Protocol.

The procession will take place from the funeral home next door.

The funeral service will be shown on FOX61+.

The calling hours for the fallen firefighter took place on Monday. From Waterbury to Southington, men and women in blue lined up outside of the funeral home for hours to pay their respects.

