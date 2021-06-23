DC Fire: 6 injured after pedestrian bridge collapses in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — Six people were injured after a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Northeast, D.C. on Wednesday, DC Fire and EMS said.
According to authorities, the bridge – located at Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street, NE – collapsed just after noon. DC Fire and EMS officials are on the scene and checked for vehicles beneath the bridge and reported no one was trapped.
Officials said six people were checked out for injuries and four people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for their injuries. DC Fire and EMS' hazmat unit is also on the scene cleaning up a diesel fuel leak from a truck that is partially beneath the bridge.
Traffic backups are reported on I-295 in the District just before the bridge.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes as officials are continuing to clean up and investigate the official cause of the collapse.
I-295 northbound and southbound lanes between Pennsylvania Ave, SE and Eastern Ave, NE are currently closed at this time.
At least four cars are seen trapped under the debris from the bridge. Officials said at least one other car was struck by the debris.
DC Fire and EMS are holding a news conference this afternoon to provide more details regarding the collapse.
This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest.
