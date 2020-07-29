Former Waterbury mayor seeks release from prison for COVID

Giordano is not set to be released until 2033.

Philip A. Giordano, a former Connecticut mayor who is serving a 37-year sentence in a South Carolina prison for child sexual abuse, is asking a federal judge to be released early because of the health risks he faces from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former mayor of Waterbury, as well as a former lawyer and a one-time Republican U.S. Senate candidate, filed a handwritten petition in federal court asking for "compassionate release," the Hartford Courant reported on Tuesday.