Police increase presence at New Haven’s Union Station after shooting in NYC, travelers feel safer

16 people were injured after a man opened fire at a train station in Brooklyn Tuesday. State police in Connecticut increased patrol at main travel hubs

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police have increased patrol at some train stations in Connecticut after a shooting at a Brooklyn train station injured 16 people.

Police do not have a suspect at this time but do have a description of his clothing.

The gunman opened a smoke canister and then opened fire. A total of 10 people were shot; five of which were in critical condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Connecticut State Police tweeted they are working with state, federal, and local police and have been assigned to the New York City federal task force. While no threat has been identified in the state, they say they will continue to monitor the situation.

CSP is monitoring situation in Brooklyn. We're working w/state, local, fed. agencies. CSP is assigned to NYC fed. task forces. No threat identified in CT, CSP resources sent to patrol several areas, ie train stations. CSP will cont. to monitor & proactively protect our citizens. pic.twitter.com/B0NeHzX1Ub — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 12, 2022

Travelers say the increased police patrol makes them feel safer getting on board. Sonia Trimmingham came into Connecticut from Grand Central Station where she said the increased patrol was apparent.

“Very scary first of all,” she said. “I couldn’t even imagine being in that situation but I would definitely freak out.”

Others at the station shared her concerns. Ben Finkelstin, heading into Manhattan, said the tragedy is “awful” to hear.

“It makes me feel safer for sure just knowing that there’s people around who are watching,” he said. “Keep aware of my surrounding but it feels pretty safe.”

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said Tuesday it is “extreme behavior.”

“I’m really glad we’re a part of the gun task force with New York,” he said. “This is Brooklyn, New York. Right down the street from us.”

Canine units were on patrol at Union Station Tuesday. Fred Alex, heading into Bridgeport which also has increased police patrol, said these types of incidents grab his attention. He’s appreciative law enforcement has stepped up.

“I’m just as cautious,” he said. “There’s a lot of scary people who aren’t suspects on the train.”

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.