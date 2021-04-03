Police sued over shooting death of woman by ex-husband

Authorities say James Taylor broke into the Fairfield home of his ex-wife, Catherine Taylor, and shot her in the head.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A Connecticut police department is being sued over the 2019 shooting death of a 70-year-old woman by her ex-husband, on allegations officers could have prevented the killing.

Authorities say James Taylor broke into the Fairfield home of his ex-wife, Catherine Taylor, and shot her in the head.

The Connecticut Post reports Catherine Taylor's son, Donald Garamella, sued Fairfield police Tuesday seeking unspecified damages.

He says officers were told two days before the shooting that James Taylor had threatened his ex-wife and had firearms. Lawyers for the town deny wrongdoing by police.

Police say James Taylor killed himself six months after the shooting while free on bail.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.