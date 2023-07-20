Connecticut still won big in Wednesday's Powerball drawing

One Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut won $1 million, and a few other tickets won big.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut has earned a lucky player $1 million.

The Powerball, with a $1.08 billion jackpot prize, was drawn Wednesday evening with the numbers 7-10-11-13-24 with red Powerball 24.

A ticket in Connecticut matched all five white balls, earning them $1 million. If they had matched the red Powerball, they would have won the jackpot.

Two other Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut won big, matching four of the five white numbers and matching the red Powerball. One ticket won $50,000, while the other earned $100,000 for playing with Power Play, which doubled the prize.

There were 89 tickets that matched four numbers, which earned them $100. Forty of those winning tickets get a $200 prize for the Power Play.

In total, there were 60,529 winning tickets sold in Connecticut for Wednesday's Powerball drawing.

A ticket in Los Angeles, California, scored the jackpot of $1.08 billion, after a month-long winless streak.

The next drawing is on Saturday, and the jackpot returns to $20 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has also been growing; the jackpot for Friday's drawing is at $720 million and the last jackpot win was on April 18.

