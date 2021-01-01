A much quieter New Year's Eve in Hartford

Despite the pandemic muting celebrations, people and restaurants found ways to say goodbye to 2020.

HARTFORD, Conn. — J'S Restaurant & Bar on Washington Street in Hartford was lit up as New Year’s Eve got underway Thursday evening.

Owner Jordan Dikegoros said New Year’s Eve 2020 is, of course, a little different. "We don't have all the street entertainment outside, but we are dropping the ball in tradition, we figured we be responsible and keep it as safe and COVID-friendly as possible…. We really wanted to get a barrel out in the street and have everyone bring their 2020 calendars and do a burning of the calendar but figured that wasn't going to fly."

Instead, the restaurant hired a crane and was dropping a multi-colored light ball at 5pm… and 6pm… and every hour until they had to close at 10 p.m., per state COVID regulations.

Trying to mix New Year’s celebrations with social distancing also meant outdoor heaters… and outdoor entertainment, namely, ice sculpting.

The capital city saw a very different New Year’s Eve. Bushnell Park was empty compared to last year, as Hartford’s annual First Night celebration moved to a virtual event.

Even usually bustling Pratt Street was empty, but people we spoke to say they will remember New Year’s Eve 2020 for what it was.

Lisa Falerno of Sorella Restaurant said "The vibe is a little different this year, we have a good amount of people coming in tonight we need more people to keep on coming in."

John Cechini of Sorella said, "We all kind of pulled together to get through this and one day at a time and make the best of what we have."