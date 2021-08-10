Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Gales Ferry, health director advises caution

The raccoon tested positive on August 3.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Ledge Light Health District's director of health is advising caution after a raccoon from Gales Ferry tested positive for rabies on August 3.

The raccoon was found in the area between Van Tassel Drive and Military Highway in the Town of Gales Ferry. It was both tested and found positive for rabies.

The Ledge Light Health District warns that the public should refrain from feeding or approaching any wild or stray animals.

Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that can infect all warm-blooded animals, including people.

According to both Ledge Light and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), it is spread mostly by wild animals, but stray cats and dogs may also become infected and spread the virus.

The rabies virus lives in the saliva and brain tissue of infected animals, which can be spread by scratches from infected animals or when infected saliva comes into contact with open wounds, breaks in the skin or mucous membranes (eyes, nose, mouth, etc.).

After rabies exposure or potential rabies exposure, any wound should be rinsed immediately, and the CDC says four 1-mL doses of the rabies vaccine should be administered intramuscularly to previously unvaccinated persons.

The first dose should be as soon as possible after exposure, with the others following on days 3, 7, and 14 after the first vaccination.

For previously vaccinated persons, the CDC says two 1-mL doses should be administered after exposure.

Contact the Ledge Light Health District for questions at 860-448-4882 or the LEDYARD ANIMAL CONTROL at 860-464-9621.

