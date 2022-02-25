Connecticut digs out from winter storm that brought snow and sleet

Gov. Lamont ordered the closure of all state office buildings and ordered all non-essential personnel to stay home or work remotely

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — If Friday was any early indication, the month of March might be coming in like a lion. A blast of winter weather caused some drivers to spin out and some businesses to shut down.

From the Main Street in Newington to the residential side streets of Wethersfield, what Friday’s weather lacked in snow accumulation it made up for in sleet and slush.

“Scraping what I can. Salting now and then just waiting. It’s a big waiting game,” said Kevin Matney of Case Snow Management who was doing what he does best, moving the white stuff off public parking lots. “We slide a lot more. We’re heavy trucks but we still slide just like everybody else. You just have to take a little more time.”

In Constitution Square in Newington, dozens of picnic tables were stacked up just begging for warmer weather. Right now, they are frozen in time waiting for the snowbanks to melt.

Salt helped melt the sidewalks in West Hartford, which made it easier for people like Liron Goldberg to get into Cafe Sophia where he came for the crepes.

“It’s always important to support local small businesses," Goldberg said.

“We're open all the time. All the time. Winter, every snow day we’re open. It’s fun. People love it over here,” remarked Nune Harutyunyan of Cafe Sophia.

Across the street, Donut Crazy was doing crazy business.

“We’ve been quite busy this morning between Doordash and Uber and a lot of foot traffic believe it or not,” explained Vasia Cuniowski of Donut Crazy.

One of those DoorDashers Vasia was talking about is Nicole Nadeau who told FOX61 that snowstorms make her extra money.

“There’s actually peak incentives today so it’s an extra $4 through the DoorDash app for every delivery in West Hartford and Hartford,” said Nadeau.

Gov. Ned Lamont ordered the closure of all state office buildings and ordered all non-essential personnel to stay home or work remotely. Many schools were also closed across the state.

