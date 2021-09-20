Reward offered for information on mother found murdered in 2018

26-year-old Kelsey Mazzamaro was found dead in Burlington. The State is now offering a $50,000 reward for help making an arrest and conviction in the case.

BURLINGTON, Conn. — It's been more than three years since 26-year-old Kelsey Mazzamaro was found dead in a Burlington pond. Police say the Litchfield woman, a mother of two young children, was strangled and found by a passing driver.

Years later, her case remains unsolved. But Monday, at the spot where Mazzamaro was found, a renewed call to find her killer. Her father and mother stood with Prosecutor Brian Preleski and police, announcing a $50,000 reward from the state for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

"If anybody has any information, about my daughter, at all, it's been three years, do the right thing." said Mazzamaro's father, Carl Mazzamaro, "How could you have closure when you lose a child? There is never closure. There's always a dark spot. But I'd like to have answers."

"We know that there are individuals with information pertaining to this investigation who have yet to come forward." said New Britain State's Attorney Brian Preleski.

Mazzamaro was known to frequent the Waterbury and Torrington areas. Police are asking if you have any information concerning her whereabouts on May 5th or May 6th of 2018 to reach out, no matter how small of a detail you think it might be.

"At some point, Kelsey's children are going to want to know what happened to their mother, and ultimately we're asking for your help in giving them that answer." said Preleski.

When asked, Preleski would not say whether there was a suspect or person of interest in the case, but said the investigation is active and ongoing.

If you have any information you can share with authorities, call (866) 623-8058.

