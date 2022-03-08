Rocky Hill fire department mourns line of duty death of fire captain

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — The Rocky Hill Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Fire Captain James Lamarre has died in the line of duty after battling work-related cancer for several months.
He served the department for 27 years in many roles, which included being an apparatus mechanic.
Lamarre was also a U.S. Army veteran, serving as a chaplain for the Benimo-Beck VFW Post 2138 in Rocky Hill.
Fire officials will soon announce final arrangement details.
