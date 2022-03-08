Rocky Hill fire department mourns line of duty death of fire captain

He served the department for 27 years in many roles, which included being an apparatus mechanic.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — The Rocky Hill Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Fire Captain James Lamarre has died in the line of duty after battling work-related cancer for several months.

He served the department for 27 years in many roles, which included being an apparatus mechanic.

Lamarre was also a U.S. Army veteran, serving as a chaplain for the Benimo-Beck VFW Post 2138 in Rocky Hill.

Fire officials will soon announce final arrangement details.





