x
Rocky Hill fire department mourns line of duty death of fire captain

He served the department for 27 years in many roles, which included being an apparatus mechanic.
Credit: Rocky Hill Fire Department

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — The Rocky Hill Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Fire Captain James Lamarre has died in the line of duty after battling work-related cancer for several months.

He served the department for 27 years in many roles, which included being an apparatus mechanic.

Lamarre was also a U.S. Army veteran, serving as a chaplain for the Benimo-Beck VFW Post 2138 in Rocky Hill.

Fire officials will soon announce final arrangement details.

