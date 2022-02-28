WATCH: Video shows USPS truck plunging into Charles River in Massachusetts

The driver, who police said could not swim, was found standing on top of the vehicle when first responders arrived.

WESTON, Mass. — A postal service truck driver is recovering after the tractor-trailer they were driving plunged into the Charles River west of Boston over the weekend.

Video, captured and released by the State Police Association of Massachusetts, shows the tractor-trailer carrying mail leaving the roadway above and falling into the river in Weston on Saturday afternoon.

Massachusetts State Police, along with the Weston and Newton fire departments, responded to the river shortly after noon Saturday from an exit off Interstate 95 north toward the Massachusetts Turnpike and Route 30.

The driver, who state police said could not swim, made it out of the cab and was on standing on top of the vehicle when first responders arrived at the scene.

UPDATE The operator of the TT has been transported to Brigham and Women's Hospital for evaluation. The TT Unit was carrying US mail. US Postal Inspectors have been notified. https://t.co/GpwRXDTtve pic.twitter.com/mOACWVApLt — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 26, 2022

Weston firefighters safely brought the driver to dry land before they were taken to an area hospital “conscious and alert” to be evaluated.

Photo of the ongoing incident on exit from 128/95N to Mass Pike and Rt 30 Driver has been transported by @NewtonFireDept Medic 2 to a Boston Hospital conscious and alert, we’ll be on scene for an extended period of time #matraffic pic.twitter.com/yBKDhbaItE — Weston Fire (@WESTON_FIRE) February 26, 2022

No other injuries were reported.

The incident happened a day after a winter storm swept through the region.

